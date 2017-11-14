Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

New taco pub opens downtown

Posted 8:33 AM, November 14, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A restaurant with a unique twist on street tacos is coming to downtown Indy. It mixes the Mexican favorite with a fun take on English and Spanish. Sherman stopped by Broken English Taco Pub to taste what's on the menu.