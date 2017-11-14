× New quarter features Vincennes Revolutionary War hero George Rogers Clark

VINCENNES, Ind. – The U.S. Mint released a new quarter featuring Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark.

The quarter was officially launched Tuesday during a ceremony in Vincennes. The coin went into circulation on Monday.

Clark and his soldiers captured a British-held fort in the southwestern Indiana city in 1779. The “tails” side of the coin depicts Clark, rifle in hand, leading troops to Fort Sackville along the Wabash River. The “heads” side features the standard profile of George Washington.

It’s the 40th new coin of 56 “America the Beautiful Quarters” from the U.S. Mint. The special coins commemorate national parks and historic sites around the U.S.

The George Rogers Clark version is the fifth and final coin released in the series for 2017. Other sites honored this year include Effigy Mounds National Monument (Iowa), the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site (Washington, D.C.), the Ozark National Scenic Riverways (Missouri) and the Ellis Island National Monument/Statue of Liberty Site (New York).

Here’s the description of the coin from the U.S. Mint: