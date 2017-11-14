× Plainfield man sentenced to 35 years in 2016 love triangle killing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A Plainfield man learned his sentence after a Johnson County love triangle ended in a man’s death.

Joseph Avart, 38, was sentenced to 35 years after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and burglary.

Avart was arrested after the death of 50-year-old Andrew Perry, who was found dead in his home in December 2016. His mother found him lying in a pool of blood.

Avart and Perry were involved with the same woman—Avart was the ex-boyfriend of Perry’s girlfriend, investigators said.

Police said Avart had an obsession with his ex-girlfriend and stalked the couple. Police reports indicated he showed up at their house frequently and made harassing phone calls.

Police said Avart went to Perry’s home on Dec. 2, 2016, to talk to him. During the ensuing conversation, tensions rose between the two men. Avart shot and killed Perry.

After killing Perry, Avart tried to make it look like Perry was shot during a burglary, going through the cabinets to make it appear as if someone had gone through the house. He left a bag filled with what appeared to be drugs at Perry’s home. Avart said he left the bag behind by accident, but police suspected it wasn’t accidental.

Avart’s sentence includes 35 years on the burglary count and 25 years on the voluntary manslaughter charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.