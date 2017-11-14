Sewer line work leads to emergency lane closures downtown on South Pennsylvania Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services issued a traffic delay alert Tuesday due to emergency lane closures for sewer line work.

The work is taking place on South Pennsylvania Street, between East Georgia Street and East Maryland Street. Officials did not say when the work would be completed.

If traveling major thoroughfares, the department says commuters will be directed to exit South Pennsylvania Street before intersecting East Maryland Street.

Drivers can also take South Meridian Street if traveling southbound west of South Pennsylvania Street or take Virginia Avenue if traveling southbound east of South Pennsylvania Street. If traveling west of South Pennsylvania Street on East Georgia Street, commuters are directed to take South Meridian Street if traveling north or southbound.

Officials have not said what caused the sewer line to need emergency repairs.

The following detour map was provided: