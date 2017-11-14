South side gas station temporarily closes after van crashes into pump

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash on the south side of Indianapolis temporarily closed a gas station after a van slammed into a pump.

According to police, the crash happened on Keystone Avenue at a Speedway station. A van turned across traffic, crossing in front of a car that hit the van, sending it toward the gas station.

The van crashed into a pump and another vehicle parked at the pump. The station temporarily shut down for safety reasons.

Only minor injuries were reported. State police blocked one lane on Keystone so wreckers could get to the scene and tow the vehicles away.