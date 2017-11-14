× VP Pence’s short trip to Indy for Colts game cost IMPD more than $14K, watchdog group says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Vice President Mike Pence’s short trip to an Indianapolis Colts game in October reportedly cost the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) $14,136.36

Watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) obtained the cost figures on Tuesday. CREW says metro police paid nearly $3,000 to regularly-scheduled officers and well over $11,000 in overtime pay.

The former Indiana governor left the Colts game on Oct. 8 after some San Francisco 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem.

Some critics called his walkout an expensive publicity stunt, while the VP’s office said the trip to the game had been in the works for weeks.

When asked if it was a publicity stunt, Pence previously responded, “You know we had had plans for a long time to attend that game. Karen and I were looking very much forward to it, but frankly when we saw that so many players took a knee on the sideline we thought it was the right thing to do to leave.”

“This cost is in addition to the reported approximate travel cost of $242,500 for Pence to fly from Las Vegas, NV, to Indianapolis, IN, and then to Los Angeles, CA, where he went afterwards for a fundraiser,” said CREW.

IMPD issued this statement: