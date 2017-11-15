× A cold front makes for a wet and chilly Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door, rain showers increase through mid day. A cold front heading our way makes for a soggy Wednesday.

A few thunderstorms are possible, but no severe weather is expected. The steadiest rain will be from 10am-5pm, with drier conditions for the evening.

Rainfall totals will be near a .5″.

The clouds and rain keep temperatures chilly. Highs only reaching to near 50 degrees and breezy.

We dry out briefly on Thursday, ahead of an autumn storm arriving Friday into Saturday, returning rain to the area. Temperatures fall behind the system Saturday afternoon setting the stage for a cold Sunday. The start of next week looks brighter and warmer.