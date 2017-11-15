× Day care worker sentenced to probation after battering children in Plainfield

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A day care worker in Plainfield was sentenced to two years of probation after she was found guilty in September on a charge of child battery.

Kochelle Stump was arrested after police launched an investigation following an allegation from a mother that her baby had body marks following a day care visit.

According to a probable cause affidavit, after police received the allegation, they spoke with the owner of the daycare, ABC Childcare, and watched surveillance video of Stump’s shift at the daycare.

Police said they observed three instances of child abuse during Stump’s shift.

Stump was observed forcefully taking a baby in and out of a seat bounce, pushing a baby’s chest down and doing nothing after a 2-year-old fell while playing.

She was sentenced to two years of probation, can apply for early release after a year and cannot work around children outside of church.