Dozens of people arrested in Cass County on drug charges in 2-month span

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – The Cass County Drug Task Force, assisted by Indiana State Police, arrested dozens of people after conducting multiple drug investigations.

A total of 39 people were arrested between the span of September 13 and November 7.

Some of the charges include misdemeanor dealing and possession of marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance; assisting a criminal; unlawful gambling; possession of meth; unlawful possession of a firearm; dealing and possession of cocaine; neglect of a dependent; and dealing in schedule III substance.

In some cases, observant citizens helped tip off police.

The drug task force says they expect to make additional arrests in the coming weeks. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods to the Logansport Police Department or the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The Cass County Drug Task Force can be reached by email at drugtips@logansportpolice.com or lpdmsu@logansportpolice.com.