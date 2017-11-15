From little kids to college kids what do you buy them for Christmas?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a question I've been asked multiple times already this holiday season.

Specifically.. What do i get kids for Christmas who are older? Not just for teenagers but for toddlers too.

Elizabeth Gajdzik is the Assistant Director for the INSPIRE Research Institute for Pre-College Engineering, a research institute in the School of Engineering Education at Purdue University, and she joins us with this year's engineering gift guide.

“INSPIRE uses its engineering education expertise to help gift givers identify a variety of toys that promote engineering thinking and design, and that their children will think are fun,” she said.

INSPIRE has a team of engineering education experts that review all of the toys submitted for that year and then we test the toys with kids, parents, and engineers/STEM experts. They are tested in homes and at a variety of free events on Purdue`s campus and around the greater Lafayette community.

A YouTube video about the guide is available at https://youtu.be/hpR50LN0DHw.