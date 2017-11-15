× Gov. Holcomb directs Hancock County flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Greenfield firefighter

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Hancock County to be flown at half-staff to honor Greenfield Firefighter Lt. Scott A. Compton, who died in the line of duty.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Friday, November 17, 2017.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Hancock County to lower their flags to half-staff on Friday to honor Compton and his service to the community.

Compton, 55, died Saturday just hours after battling a large fire Friday night.

The visitation for Compton will be at Brandywine Community Church Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. The funeral will also be at Brandywine Church Friday at 11 a.m. There will be a procession from the church to Park Cemetery in Greenfield following the service.