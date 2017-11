BOSTON, Mass. – The World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) revealed its nominees for the 10 worst toys for 2017 for child safety.

The group says that unsafe toys in the holiday season window remain an ongoing problem.

They said due to poor design, manufacturing and marketing practices, there are toys available for purchase today with the potential to lead to serious injury and even death.

Check out a slideshow of the 10 toys and why they are dangerous for children.