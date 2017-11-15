Here’s how Indiana is supporting the No-Shave November cause

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–

Local police and area men are sporting their scruff to raise awareness and funds to support cancer prevention, research and education.

No-Shave November is a national campaign in which participants forego shaving in order to spark conversation and raise awareness.

The goal is to grow support by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach announced the department’s participation in the month-long event. Officers who made a donation towards cancer research are growing full beards. The department’s proceeds will go to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Prevent Cancer Foundation and Fight Colorectal Cancer.

“In participating in this fundraiser, it will allow our officers to raise awareness and money for important cancer research and education,” said Roach. “As they seek the community’s involvement it will further encourage officers to connect and identify with those we serve, as unfortunately, most everyone knows of someone who has or will be affected by cancer, but together we can find strength to move forward and fight for a cure.”

Officers with the Westfield Police Department might also look scruffier than usual. Officers participating in the No-Shave campaign contributed $30 to either grow a beard or wear a pin or ribbon to support the cause. Participating officers also set a goal of raising an additional $70 in donations with an overall goal of raising $2,500.

The Noblesville Police Department is also participating in No-Shave November.

Officers are donating to the Noblesville FOP’s Shop with a Cop program that will take place later in the year.

“We are always looking for new ways to interact with the community and give back,” said Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt. “Taking part in ‘No-Shave November’ accomplishes this while having a little fun and raising funds for a great cause.”

Pastor Ben Biggs of Linton First United Methodist Church is also sporting unique facial hair this month.

He promised his congregation if they raised money for the church’s Operation Christmas Child program that he would change up his facial hair. He told them if they packed 100 boxes for the cause that he would shave half of his face and wear the look for a week.

Pastor Biggs joined the church last July.

“I’m happy to look like a fool for a week if it helps children around the world and promotes this great mission, Operation Christmas Child,” said Biggs.

Our Weather Authority meteorologist, Jim O’Brien is also showing some scruff. He said he got a head start on No-Shave November in October.

Always great to catch up with @coreywhawkins @dllowryhairspa! Keeps my fade and me in line weekly! Always appreciative of your talents… #bestinthebiz A post shared by Jim O'Brien (@jimobrienfox59) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:38am PST

Take a look at some other Hoosiers taking part in No-Shave November!

My wife looks forward to November. I think it’s latent Tom Selleck desires. pic.twitter.com/7cA3Xycszg — Rob Hite (@RobHTweet2) November 15, 2017

No shave November since 2015 👍 — PushEm (@EdgarAnthony9) November 15, 2017

Wish I could, but the wife won't let me go more than a few days. So it's "no shave Monday thru Wednesday" — Darrin Wright (@darrinwright) November 15, 2017

