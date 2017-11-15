IMPD investigating after woman fatally shot inside car on city’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting on the near south side.

The victim is a woman in her 20s, according to police. The shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. Officers at the scene said the woman was found shot to death inside a car. The woman may have been involved in a domestic dispute before she was killed.

According to IMPD, there were several witnesses. The woman tried to drive off after someone shot at her car and then crashed, police said.

Investigators aren’t providing details about a possible suspect in the case.