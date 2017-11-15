SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- Look no further for the perfect gift for race fans. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting its end-of-season merchandise sale this weekend. A representative stopped by FOX59 to show off some of what is being offered at a huge discount.
IMS merchandise sale
