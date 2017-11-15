Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

IMS merchandise sale

Posted 8:41 AM, November 15, 2017, by

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- Look no further for the perfect gift for race fans. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting its end-of-season merchandise sale this weekend. A representative stopped by FOX59 to show off some of what is being offered at a huge discount.