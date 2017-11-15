× Man arrested in connection with Indy murder that happened exactly 3 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a west side murder that happened three years ago to the day.

IMPD says officers were called to a home in the 100 block of N. Tibbs Ave. on Nov. 15, 2014. While checking the house and the property, police discovered the body of Garry “Bill” Borer inside a detached garage.

A warrant was later issued for the arrest of 38-year-old Anthony King in connection with the murder. Officers with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit located and arrested him on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information on criminal activity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.