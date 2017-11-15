× Police: Bedford woman arrested after battering boyfriend’s 23-month-old son

BEDFORD, Ind. – Police arrested a Bedford woman Tuesday after investigators believed she battered her boyfriend’s 23-month-old son.

Chelsee New, 29, was arrested on charges of battery on a minor causing injury, criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.

On Tuesday, ISP was contacted by DCS about a 23-month-old boy who sustained injuries sometime between Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.

Police learned that the only people who were taking care of the child were his father, Dakota Padgett, and New.

Throughout the course of the investigation, police said that New babysat the child over the weekend and had struck and bit him as disciplinary measures.

The child was taken into custody by DCS and was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital for evaluation and treatment.