Authorities offer $5,000 reward after Greenwood gun store burglary

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information after a gun store in Greenwood was burglarized.

On Wednesday morning at around 2:45 a.m., a suspects or suspects forcefully gained entry into Elmore’s Firearms, located in the 200 block of N. SR 135.

Police said seven handguns and two long guns were stolen. An investigation has been launched spearheaded by the ATF and Greenwood police.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible. NSSF will match the $2,500 for a total of $5,000.

Anyone having information about this burglary should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867).