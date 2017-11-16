× Breezy, dry and chilly Thursday

Good Thursday morning! Winds are strong right now out of the northwest, making it feel close to 20º! Temperatures running about 10 degrees below average today, only warming into the lower 40s.

Our Thursday will be dry with partly sunny skies. But you will want the winter coat all day as winds remain breezy.

Our next storm system arrives Friday night, bringing widespread rain into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures warm Friday night and then fall behind a cold front Saturday afternoon. We dry back out Sunday but it is going to be cold!