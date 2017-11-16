× DNA leads to arrest of man who tortured wheelchair bound victim to death in 2014

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of torturing a wheelchair bound man to death in 2014.

New details are now coming out about what led police to solve the three year old case.

The victim was found padlocked inside his garage on Tibbs in November 2014.

52-year-old Garry Borer died after being stabbed 38 times while strapped into his wheelchair.

The victim’s family immediately suspected Anthony King who lived just a block away.

According to court records, Borer owed King money and “made arrangements to pay him in pills.”

At the time detectives interviewed King, but three years went by before King got arrested.

The court affidavit details the timeline. In August 2015, the detective submitted a request to test 10 items for DNA. 16 months later, in December 2016, King’s blood was found on a bleach sprayer recovered from the scene.

After a DNA sample was collected from King, a match was confirmed in May 2017 and murder charges were filed in November.

“It is common to have lengthy delays between the time a DNA sample is submitted and the time the results come through,” said attorney Jack Crawford.

Attorney Crawford says long delays waiting for results from both the county and state crime labs are not uncommon

“I have a case pending in another county where the delay is 1 year for a sexual assault case,” said Crawford.

The director of the Indianapolis-Marion County lab couldn’t comment on the case specifically, but he did say the labs current backlog is 92 cases. Although he adds that delays in any case can be caused by a number of factors and may not be due solely to that backlog.

“We’ve just got to improve. Delays of a year or 3 years are just unconscionable for the public at large. We’ve go to improve that system,” said Crawford.

The suspect remains behind bars without bond. He’s due in court later this month.