Fatherless children included in ripple effect caused by Indy murders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- When tow truck driver Stephen Deputy was shot to death at a south side apartment complex this past weekend, he left behind a little boy just learning to walk who will never remember his father.

“I just hope that they catch the person or persons responsible because you’re gonna take from a child his only father for the rest of his life,” said Deputy’s sister, Melinda Wood. “If Mikey ever meets the man who killed his father what would you say to Mikey? ‘I’m sorry I took your dad.’”

Wood said Deputy left custody plans in place to make sure his son would stay with family if anything ever happened to him.

“The family has come together with a plan for the child and we can all hope it comes out for the best,” said Wood. “Each incident touches at least eleven or twelve lives. You’ve got the mother of the baby this is her child who now has to grow up without a father.”

Across town, arrayed on a couch, is a family unknown to Melinda and Mikey that is facing a similar challenge.

A year ago, Charles Nash was gunned down on West 37th Street in the Crown Hill community.

His murder ended more than a year of relative peace in the neighborhood that sits just to the west of South Butler/Tarkington, where four people were killed in 2015.

“I never saw this coming. I thought this was passing. I never thought that I would be here talking about the death of my son. This I wish on no parent,” said Charles Nash, the slain man’s father. “My son left me a grandson but now my grandson doesn’t have a father, okay? There’s a crack in this circle.”

Asha Mimms spent eight years with Nash and named their son Charlie.

“All Charles used to say was he just wanted to see his son grow up. He wanted to make sure his son had a better life than he did. He just wanted to see his son grow up and now he can’t see his son grow up and his son can’t see his father,” said Mimms. “So whoever did it, they’re enjoying their kids while my son’s father was…our home is broken.

“They took my son’s father away from him so I have to make sure that my son doesn’t become another statistic- being in jail, being angry, being on drugs, being none of that so I’ve dedicated my whole life to making sure my kids turn out right and this doesn’t destroy them.”

Approximately 125 people have been murdered in Indianapolis this year, leaving behind scores of family, friends, loved ones and children.

The Nash and Deputy murders remain unsolved. A call to Crimestoppers at (317) 262-TIPS that leads to an arrest could earn a $1,000 award.