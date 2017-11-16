Faulty headlight leads to recovery of $1,500 in stolen items, 3 arrests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A faulty headlight led to the seizure of more than $1,500 in stolen merchandise, police say.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a state trooper pulled over a vehicle with only one working headlight near 34th and Emerson. Senior Trooper Joel Flores smelled marijuana coming from inside the car.

Further search of the vehicle turned up more than $1,500 in stolen merchandise—police said most of the clothing, purses and accessories still had security tags attached to them. The woman had no bags or receipts.

Police believe the items were stolen from several area retailers. Investigators also recovered marijuana.

They arrested three 18-year-old suspects: Rayona Turner, Deasia Martin and Demeona Hill. All face preliminary charges of theft. Turner is additionally charged with possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle never having received a driver’s license.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.