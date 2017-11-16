Gaming store unifying the community, making big differences in people’s lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Step into The Dug Out on the city's west side and it's game time! This is where some of the best gamers in Indy come to play.

James McWorther and his wife Stacey have owned The Dug Out for 20 years. Jamie left a corporate job and security to buy the business. At the time, his wife thought it was a crazy leap of faith, but today they are both amazed with the impact it's having in the community.

"When he got really sick, I had these kids coming to me saying he's the only dad figure I've ever seen." said Stacey McWorther.

"We didn't know it was going to last this long. It was God's will," said James.

Twenty years ago, it was 90 percent sports cards and 10 percent gaming. Today, its 80 percent gaming and 20 percent sports cards with a 100 percent impact that goes way beyond gaming.

"It brings everybody together. It doesn't matter race religion, color. We're all equal on the gaming scene."

The regulars who are part of The Dug Out family agree.

"It means a lot to me. I've sen Jamie give a lot of these younger guys jobs and I've seen him be like a father to them." says Dave Owens.

James is not just unifying the community and inspiring others, his son is also learning some important life lessons.

"No matter what you're going through and no matter what's going on, it's always good to be there for someone."

For uniting our community and for making a positive difference in the lives of so many, FOX59 and Community Health Network are proud to honor James McWhorter as the November 2017 Community Hero of the Month. You can nominate a Community Hero of the Month here.