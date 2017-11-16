× Hoosier Park, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino to have new owner

ANDERSON, Ind. – The company that owns Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville will be acquired by a new corporation.

Indianapolis-based Centaur Gaming announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Centaur Gaming says its properties, which also include three off track betting locations in Indianapolis, New Haven and Clarksville, will be added to Caesars’ “worldwide portfolio of gaming operations.”

“Centaur Gaming has been committed to bringing the entertainment and economic benefits of gaming and horse racing to key communities throughout Indiana since 1993,” said Centaur Gaming Chairman and CEO Rod Ratcliff. “We believe Caesars’ acquisition of Centaur Gaming will further build on the successes and contributions of the properties for the benefit of our customers, team members, horsemen, community partners, and financial stakeholders.”

“It’s important to note that, like Caesars Entertainment properties around the country, Centaur locations are leading employers and community partners which will continue going forward,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO and President Mark Frissora. “We believe Centaur Gaming and Caesars Entertainment will be a great combination.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018.