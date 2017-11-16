× Indiana State Department of Health creates pregnancy app

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has launched a new mobile application aimed at improving infant and maternal health in Indiana.

The free app, called Liv, is making its debut during today’s Labor of Love infant mortality summit at the downtown Indianapolis Marriott. It features information designed to help women improve their health, whether they are planning to become pregnant, are already pregnant or are parents.

The app promotes early prenatal care and education about pregnancy. It includes information about nutrition, an interactive calendar, a journal feature and more than 100 articles, checklists and how-to’s based on best medical practices. It also includes links to other resources, including contacts for doctors, hospitals, food banks, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) clinics and birthing centers. Users can sign up to receive messages and alerts appropriate to their stage of pregnancy.

Matt Ray, Mobile Practice Lead at Eimagine, commented, “In collaboration with the ISDH, we created a convenient way for parents or soon-to-be parents to stay on top of appointments and interact directly with nurses. The resource we created in Liv has been an exciting project that will greatly impact the health and future of Indiana parents and their children.”

Eimagine created the Liv app using funds appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly. It is available on both the Apple store and Google Play by searching “Liv: a pregnancy app.” Visit http://www.askliv.com for more information.

The app is part of ISDH’s efforts to reduce infant mortality, which is defined as the death of a child before his or her first birthday. In 2015, the last year for which data is available, 613 Indiana babies died before the age of 1. The effort also focuses on education by promoting measures such as safe sleep, smoking cessation, prenatal care and the MOMS Helpline.

Those looking for more information can visit http://www.LaborofLove.in.gov