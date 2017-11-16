× IU frat members robbed at off-campus house

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police say several members of an IU frat were robbed at their off-campus house Wednesday night.

According to a police report, the incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. Atwater Ave.

The police report says the suspects entered through an unlocked door and pointed guns at the residents, members of Delta Sigma Phi, before demanding their money and phones.

Police say some of the men fought back when they suspected that the guns brandished by the four robbers were fake.

Several of the victims, which included three 19-year-olds and three 21-year-olds, suffered minor injuries during the brawl.

There have been no arrests as of Thursday evening.