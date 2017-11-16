Kroger opens downtown store in former Marsh building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Grocery shopping is now easier for those who live and work in downtown Indianapolis.

Kroger re-opened one of the former Marsh stores that closed in that area when the company filed for bankruptcy.

The grocery chain said it invested $2 million in its new store located on the west end of Michigan Street.

Most of the improvements are said to be technology-related.

Thousands of people were left without jobs when Marsh closed all of its stores earlier this year.

Kroger said it hired several former Marsh employees for its new downtown store.

“That’s one of the other cool things. We’re really proud of the fact we were able to hire the

store manager, a number of department heads and in all we have 33 people who used to work

here in Marsh and now they’re working here as Kroger associates,” said Eric Halvorson,

spokesperson for Kroger .

A Kroger subsidiary purchased 11 of the former Marsh stores in Central Indiana.

The company is said to be focusing its attention on seven of those locations currently.

Four of those stores are in the Indy-area.