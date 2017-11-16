× Lebanon police investigating theft at Boys and Girls Club

LEBANON, Ind. – Police are investigating a potential theft at the Lebanon Area Boys and Girls Club.

The police department said Thursday that the organization’s board of directors discovered financial discrepancies and immediately reported them.

The board is comprised of several members of the community, including Assistant Chief Brad Bailey and City Councilman Corey Kutz. But police say the two officials have had no involvement in the investigation.

There have been no arrests or charges filed in relation to this investigation at this time.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages. It’s expected to take several weeks to complete.