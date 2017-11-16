× Oladipo, Robinson III team up to hand out turkeys to those in need

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers are preaching family, and Victor Oladipo and Glenn Robinson III are taking it to heart.

The teammates with deep Hoosier ties wanted to give back,and Robinson came up with an idea.

Buy turkeys and all the trimmings for needy families and throw in some Pacers swag to boot.

Robinson, from St. John, and son of former Purdue star Glenn Robinson hooked up with former IU Hoosier Oladipo on the special giveaway at Christamore House.

“We just wanted to do something special around Thanksgiving,” said Oladipo. “We have a lot to be thankful for, but some people are less fortunate than we are. We wanted to hold a turkey drive and give out some food and give people a chance to have a nice holiday with a full dinner like we have.”

Robinson, who hasn’t played while recovering from ankle surgery enjoyed taking part in a fun day with his teammate. “Vic was ready to jump when I asked him to help,” said the former Michigan Wolverine. “To see the smiles on people’s faces makes it all worthwhile giving back. Turkey dinner and family during the holidays is what it’s all about.”

The Pacers are coming off a win in Memphis and will host Detroit Friday where a large group of Christamore House families will root on the Blue and Gold as thanks for helping them out.