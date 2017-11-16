× Police in Yorktown looking to return stolen military items

YORKTOWN, Ind. – The Yorktown Police Department is looking for the owner of several stolen items that the department has recovered.

Detectives said in a Facebook post they believe the items were taken from a storage unit in town.

Members of the local American Legion Post 321 said they believe the pins and medals may belong to a member of the Army and hope they are returned to their rightful owner.

“I would hope so,” American Legion Post 321 CFO Jason Knox said. “I know the ones I’ve lost are or not found are pretty near and dear to my heart so I’m sure somebody out there is missing them.”

Anyone with information about who the items may belong to is asked to call the Yorktown Police Department.