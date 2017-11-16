× Quiet before an Autumn storm brings wind, rain and thunderstorms

CLOUDS AND COLD

Thursday turned cloudy as expected and temperatures paid the price. With little to no sunshine today’s high temperarue failed to reach 40-degrees in most locations. Nine of the last ten days have averaged below normal and today was 14-degrees below the normal of 54-degrees.

Remember the warm fall we were having? The recent chill has hurt the overall average temperature for our Autumn but it still ranks among the warmest on record. While November has turned chilly, 57% of the days since September 1st have been above.

Tonight low temperatures will dip below freezing with breaks in the overcast overnight.

DRY FRIDAY

The clouds increasing Friday will eventually bear rainfall but that is most likely after dark. A warm front will send temperatures rising and encourage showers and storms to develop well after dark and most likely into the early morning hours on Saturday. The rain this weekend will reach peak coverage and intensity early Saturday when temperatures surge into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WINDY-WET SATURDAY

Winds will be strong area wide Saturday and where a few heavier downpours or thunderstorms occur, there may be some gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. Not a nice start to the weekend at all! The rain will reach peak coverage of 75% to 85% of the area from daybreak to early afternoon with a cold front racing in and sweeping the state by evening.

Rainfall looks rather healthy, with numerous downpours expected. Rainfall estimates come in with a range of .50″ to 1.30″.

Temperatures are going to fall sharply behind the front with gusty winds but the rain will be ending. Brace for the cold! The wind chill will lower into the 20s late Saturday night and by Sunday morning we go below freezing.

TALKING TURKEY

Early week, long range projections favored cold turkey for Thanksgiving with highs near 40-degrees. The recent two days have trended to a milder solution. We will iron out the temperatures in the days ahead but for now it is looking dry and seasonally cool. Stay tuned!