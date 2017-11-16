× Sizing up summer concert season: 8 shows we need in Indy next year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Even though it’s almost the holidays, it’s the season for the members of the music industry to come up with a full lineup of summertime concerts to get us crazy with excitement.

It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it. Over the next few months, you’ll see be more and more summer shows that will be announced.

Recently, Foo Fighters, Weezers and the Pixies have announced large shows in the area next summer.

The following eight artists are or most likely will be touring next summer and an Indianapolis stop would not be out of the question.

Arctic Monkeys

It will be five years next summer since their fifth album, AM, catapulted Arctic Monkeys into super stardom.

Bassist Nick O’Malley recently announced that the band is recording their sixth album. They will most likely try to bank off their first US breakthrough with a full blown American tour and not a string of headlining festival dates.

Even though a lot of Americans heard them for the first time in 2013, Arctic Monkeys became an instant success across the pond in 2006 with the help of Myspace.

Their debut beat the Beatles as the fastest selling debut album in British history. Watch them destroy their headlining Lollapalooza set with “505” below.

Eminem

Whenever an artist releases a new single at the end of the year, there’s a massive chance that they are going to tour the following summer.

Low and behold, Eminem released a new single called “Walk On Water” last week that features Beyonce. He also made waves by telling his fans, from now on, if they support President Trump he doesn’t want them as fans anymore.

Instead of posting the new single which won’t take you back to The Marshall Mathers LP or The Eminem Show, get reacquainted with Stan, one of the best songs and accompanying music videos of all-time.

The Killers

After years of relaxing around the festival circuit, always playing a headlining slot here or there, the Killers just started a new tour in support of new album, Wonderful Wonderful.

They already have dates in Europe and then they begin a short month-long US tour in January. I could see an extension of their tour into the summertime.

Hopefully, it would produce a show at Ruoff or potentially Bankers Life.

I’m still holding out for a 2019 15th anniversary tour of Hot Fuss, one of the best debut albums of all-time. Rock out to “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine” from back in 2005.

Fleetwood Mac

Give it to us please, we need it. Details regarding the 2018 reunion of Fleetwood Mac are sparse, but it will probably be an arena tour. I suggest we all ask Santa for a Bankers Life date.

Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham recently played Indy last month, but adding Stevie and company to the mix would definitely place this in early contention for best concert of 2018.

Without further ado, here’s a live version of “The Chain” from the fantastic Tusk documentary.

The Shins

Indie rock icons The Shins would be perfect at White River next summer. They will 100 percent book dates next year in support of new album, Heartworms, but they haven’t been announced yet.

In 2017, they played a lot of theaters the size of the Egyptian Room. As co-headlining tours get more and more popular (think Weezer and Pixies next year, Flaming Lips and Mac DeMarco this year) they could go that route instead of festival touring.

Death Cab for Cutie, The Decemberists or TV On The Radio would serve as a tremendous compliment to the Shins if they go down that path.

Listen to the song that made me fall in love with Natalie Portman from the movie Garden State. “The Shins, ya know ’em? You gotta hear this one song it’ll change your life, I swear,” Portman tells Zach Braff.

Bonus live video:

Lana Del Ray

She has had a steady diet of touring over the last three years, but Lana Del Rey could easily return to Indy for the first time since 2015, when she played Noblesville. She has a US arena tour already scheduled, but has yet to announce a summer tour.

It’s less likely that others on here, but she could easily plan another US summer tour around European festival dates.

I witnessed her headline Lollapalooza before and she can absolutely command an audience. Watch her perform the hit “Summertime Sadness” at the largest music festival in the world, Glastonbury.

Neil Young

Neil Young has always kept busy, so it was odd to see the legend not doing a full-fledged tour in 2017. Willie Nelson’s son and Neil Young band member, Lukas Nelson, recently told a Texas newspaper that the legend has a busy 2018 in store.

It would be his first show in Indianapolis since Neil Young & Crazy Horse rocked Noblesville during a touring version of Farm Aid in 2001. Dive into “Heart of Gold” live from back in ’85 below.

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean made his return to music last year, but only has had a few dates to compliment critically acclaimed “Blonde.” He has too much money to make not to do a full fledged tour behind it.

When you examine the other members of Odd Future, it’s pretty wild to think that Frank came out of that collective back at their height 6 years ago.

Grab a tissue and step back into 2012 with “Thinkin’ Bout You”

If we could just get one of these artists next summer, it would be a great thing for Indianapolis. With the name change to Ruoff, I know concert promoters will want to release the most impressive summer lineup possible.

Only 214 short days until summer!