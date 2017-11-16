Two suspects sought after downtown animal clinic robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the two men who robbed a downtown animal clinic at gunpoint, taking off with cash and threatening customers.

“It was a very brazen attempt,” said FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic interim executive director Jen Hancock.

Two masked men armed stormed into the clinic and told the employees to clean out the register before taking off with the cash.

They were in and out in five minutes. Employees say one man pointed a handgun at the woman at the front desk while the other made sure no customers called 911.

“They told people not to move, not to take out cameras, do not take our cell phone,” said Hancock.

The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. on a Wednesday when the non-profit clinic was packed.

“At the time we had 20 staff and volunteers here and 40 clients waiting to be reunited with their pets after surgery,” said Hancock.

Some veterinarians were in the middle of performing surgery when they heard the men demanding cash.

“They scooped up those cats in their arms and they hid in a bathroom,” said Hancock.

The suspects took off on foot with the cash but they may have been caught on camera.

“It impacts our work because they essentially took a days’ worth of cash on hand,” said Hancock.

The clinic has increased security and is working to raise funds to replace the money stolen.

“Everyone is safe and no animals were injured and that is the best outcome that we could hope for,” said Hancock.

Police are working to track those two suspects down but are depending on help from the public. If you have information call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.

If you are interested in donating to the FACE shelter, you can do so on their website.