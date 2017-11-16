Unifying the community and making a big difference in people’s lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Step into The Dug Out on Indy's west side and it's game time! This is where some of the best gamers in Indy come to play.

James McWorther and his wife Stacey have owned the Dug Out for 20 years. Jamie left a corp job and security to buy the business and at the time his wife thought it was a crazy leap of faith, but today they are both amazed with the impact it's having in the community.

" When he got really sick, I had these kids coming to me saying he's the only dad figure I've ever seen." said Stacey McWorther. James says, " We didn't know it was going to last this long. It was God's will'"

20 years ago it was 90% Sports Cards and 10% gaming. Today its 80% gaming and 20% sports cards with 100% impact that goes way beyond gaming. James says, "It brings everybody together. It doesn't matter race religion, color. We're all equal on the gaming scene." The regulars who are part of the Dug Out family agree. "It means a lot to me. I've sen Jamie give a lot of these younger guys jobs and I've seen him be like a father to them." says Dave Owens. James is not just unifying the community and inspiring others, his son is also learning some important life lessons. "No matter what you're going through and no matter what's going on, it's always good to be there for someone."

For uniting our community and for making a positive difference in the lives of so many, Fox 59 and Community Health Network are proud to honor James McWhorter as the November 2017 Community Hero of the Month.

