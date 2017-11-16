VIDEO: Bomb-sniffing dog snores away after keeping Indianapolis airport safe

Work like a dog. Sleep like a human. Meet Ttirado. He’s an explosives detection canine based out of the Indianapolis International Airport (IND). He works with his handler, Keith Smith, to help keep our transportation systems safe. Good boy, Ttirado. You’ve earned your zzzzzzz’s. … If you’re wondering about the strange spelling of Ttirado’s name, the double first letter signifies that the canine was named after a 9/11 victim. In this case, Ttirado was named after Hector Luis Tirado, FDNY Engine 23. … TSA trains, and deploys both TSA-led and state and local law enforcement-led canine teams to secure our Nation’s transportation systems through effective explosives detection, visible deterrence, and timely, mobile response to support rail stations, airports, passenger terminals, seaports, surface carriers, and other facilities. … #DogsOfInstagram #TSAOnTheJob #WorkingDogs @FDNY @engine23lionsden
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’ve ever flow into or out of the Indianapolis International Airport, you’ve likely encountered Ttirado. The black Labrador been working with his handler Keith Smith for the Transportation Security Administration since 2014.
He went through extensive training to detect explosive odor to ensure the safety of everyone at the Indy airport. As you can see in this video, he works very hard because he is clearly exhausted by the end of his shift.
You may notice that his name starts with two “T’s.” No, that isn’t a misspelling. The double first letter signifies that he was named after a 9/11 victim. Ttirado was named after Hector Luis Tirado Jr of FDNY Engine 23.