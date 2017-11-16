Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Whip up this no-bake Marshmallow Pumpkin Pie for Thanksgiving in just a few minutes

Photo credit: Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Marshmallow Pumpkin Pie
Yield: Serves about 8 people
Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1 (13 ounce) container marshmallow creme
  • 1 Tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 8 ounces whipped topping
  • Graham cracker crust (homemade or store-bought)

Directions

  1. Cream together the cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth
  2. Add pumpkin puree, marshmallow creme, and pumpkin pie spice and mix until smooth
  3. Fold in whipped topping until just combined and spread mixture evenly into graham cracker crust
  4. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before smoothing. Garnish with whipped cream or whatever else you desire.