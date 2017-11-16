Whip up this no-bake Marshmallow Pumpkin Pie for Thanksgiving in just a few minutes
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Marshmallow Pumpkin Pie
Yield: Serves about 8 people
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 (13 ounce) container marshmallow creme
- 1 Tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- 8 ounces whipped topping
- Graham cracker crust (homemade or store-bought)
Directions
- Cream together the cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth
- Add pumpkin puree, marshmallow creme, and pumpkin pie spice and mix until smooth
- Fold in whipped topping until just combined and spread mixture evenly into graham cracker crust
- Refrigerate at least 4 hours before smoothing. Garnish with whipped cream or whatever else you desire.