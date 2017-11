× Authorities in Frankfort searching for missing 17-year-old boy

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Authorities in Frankfort are searching for 17-year-old Jalen Lane who has been missing since Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Nike sweatshirt.

Lane is a 6’1″ white male, has brown hair and weighs 160 lbs.

Please contact authorities at 765-654-4431 if you see him.