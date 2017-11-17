Foodie Spotlight: Ocean Prime

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by FOX59.com contributor Dustin Heller

Prime /prīm/ adjective: of the best possible quality; excellent. Ocean Prime /ˈōSHən prīm/proper noun: an upscale restaurant on the Northside of Indianapolis that is of the best quality and without a doubt, excellent. Maybe that is my own personal definition of Ocean Prime, but it certainly is fitting. Located near the Fashion Mall at the Keystone Crossing Corridor, Ocean Prime is serving up quite possibly the best seafood in the entire city. If that wasn’t enough, they also serve prime cuts of steak that are right on par with all of the other high-end steakhouses around town. Needless to say, there is something for everyone at Ocean Prime.

As part of the Cameron Mitchell restaurant family, Ocean Prime has fourteen locations across the country and Indianapolis just happens to be one of those lucky cities. This modern American upscale restaurant is an absolute beauty inside and out, and their hospitality is second to none. Each and every Ocean Prime location is unique and takes inspiration from the city in which it resides (maybe, that’s why the Indy location is so great). I can promise you that they will make you feel welcome and appreciated, and you will be treated like a VIP. When you dine at Ocean Prime, you will have a truly extraordinary dining experience.

When it comes to the food of Ocean Prime, expect nothing less than greatness. They use only the highest quality and freshest seafood available and pair it with some really amazing sauces and sides. Each dish is like a mini work of art. Choosing only four “can’t miss” items at such a fancy place is no easy task, but here goes nothing.

Dynamite Roll…All of the sushi on this menu is top-grade, but the Dynamite Roll stole my heart. It’s made with Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Mayo and Sesame Seeds. The freshness is off the charts and it’s bursting with flavor. Bear with me while I channel my inner Jimmie Walker…it’s Dy-no-mite! Ahi Tuna Rossini…the highest grade Ahi Tuna topped with seared foie gras, caramelized mushrooms, carrots, and Brussels sprout leaves, finished with a truffle reduction. Ahi Tuna with a foodie twist, yes please! This is a perfectly-crafted dish where all of the ingredients mesh together in glorious harmony. Don’t sleep on this one, though, because it is only available throughout the month of November. Make your reservations today! Chilean Sea Bass…let me throw out some adjectives to give you a better understanding of the sea bass…tender, flaky, buttery, moist, rich…get the picture. If that isn’t enough, it’s served with whipped potatoes and champagne truffle sauce. The only thing left to do is order it and enjoy. Lobster Mashed Potatoes…oh, how I love thee, let me count the ways. The mashed potatoes are downright delicious by themselves, but mix in a heaping pile of exquisite lobster meat and you’ve got borderline insanity. I’m not sure if Ocean Prime guarantees it, but every bite will contain a chunk of lobster. Come to think of it, you’d have to be insane to not order this dish.

I’m aware that all of my “can’t miss” choices were seafood related, but that’s because it’s so darn fresh and you can’t necessarily get that just anywhere in Indy. I’m also aware that not everyone is that into seafood, but never fear, Ocean Prime has you covered with an array of other excellent options. Do yourself a favor and make Ocean Prime the destination for your next special occasion.

Tell Dustin your thoughts about Ocean Prime. You can follow him on Instagram @eatindywatchindie.

Check out more restaurants featured in our Foodie Spotlight section.