Fort Wayne Rugby Club makes history, will vie for national title

The Fort Wayne Rugby Club has earned it’s first Midwest Division Three Championship and will look to contend for a national title next year.

The Black and Blue beat the Iowa City Ducks 25-22 on Saturday at the Chicago Blaze Rugby Facility to win the regional crown. More than 50 clubs compete within the Division Three Midwest Bracket.

“It was a history-making weekend for our club,” coach Bill Stevens said. “All 72 of our team members played some role in accomplishing this Midwest title. I could not be any prouder of this team on how they represent themselves as well as the city of Fort Wayne. The sky is the limit for this team.”

Fort Wayne advances to the national quarterfinals which will be held in Pittsburgh in May.

“It is an honor to be the leader on the field for this team,” Team Captain Chris Ballard said. “We have made it farther than any of the teams before, we made history today. But we couldn’t have done it without the support of all of our fans and our city. Having 100 fans travel is an awesome feeling. We have something special, and the best part is we are not finished yet.”