× ‘Grundy Crew’ leader arrested as FBI agents conduct raids across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Federal authorities arrested the ringleader of the “Grundy Crew” Friday as FBI agents raided several locations in Indianapolis in an effort to crack down on guns, drugs and gang activity.

Richard Grundy III, a man investigators and prosecutors accused of leading a murderous Indianapolis drug gang, was detained by authorities as part of the sweep.

Sources indicated to FOX59 News that Grundy was a target of the raids after his name surfaced as part of federal surveillance during a recent drug investigation.

In September, Grundy avoided jail time after murder charges filed against him were dropped.

At one time, Grundy was charged with leading a major drug conspiracy ring that was investigated for its role in more than a dozen unsolved murders.

Since the arrests of Grundy and his associates in the winter of 2015, several cases have been dismissed due to unreliable witnesses, other murder trials ended in acquittals and most of the co-defendants have pleaded guilty to reduced charges while, occasionally, picking up new criminal counts.

FOX59 will update the story as more information becomes available.