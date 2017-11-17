× Heavy rain and storms to open the weekend on warm winds!

Enjoying mostly cloudy skies, dry roads and seasonal temperatures to start our Friday morning. We expect a fairly quiet day shaping up with steadily rising temperatures, seasonal afternoon highs and dry conditions holding through the day. Winds will begin to increase through the day but otherwise pretty decent for mid-November. Clouds will begin to thicken this evening and most rainfall holds off until after midnight. Semi-state championships in football look great for most tonight.

After midnight, rain chances will begin to increase, as winds increase from the southwest. Our temperatures will steadily rise, giving way to the warmest this week! Heaviest rainfall should begin around sunrise and temperatures will be pushing the lower 60’s for most of the state. Instability increases too, which in turn should aid in a few embedded thunderstorms through 1:00 pm. Once the cold front passes, temperatures will begin to fall and winds will remain quite gusty!

A few flurries Sunday morning and otherwise back to colder, blustery conditions to wrap-up the weekend. For now, next week with Thanksgiving on Thursday appears tranquil with great travel for most across the Midwest. I’ll keep you posted on any changes on Monday…until then have a great weekend!