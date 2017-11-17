× I-69 traffic restrictions to take place for paving and utility work

HAMILTON / MADISON COUNTIES, Ind. — Contractors plan to perform week-long lane closures for paving on Interstate 69 between State Road 37 Exit 205 in Hamilton County and State Road 38 Exit 219 in Madison County starting Friday night and going through Wednesday of next week.

Work will be dependent on favorable weather and schedules and may be subjected to change.

A third lane will be added to the median and rehabilitating pavement, and along bridges and drainage structures on a 15 mile stretch of I-69 in Hamilton and Madison Counties. INDOT plans to open the additional lanes to traffic next month and complete the final work in the spring of 2018.

Listed are the dates with the prescribed work for those locations:

Friday, Nov. 17 starting at 7 p.m. until 9 a.m.

I-69 North right lane closure for paving under Brooks School Road near mile 209.

I-69 South right lane closure for paving between State Road 38 Exit 219 and State Road 13 Exit 214.

Saturday, Nov. 18 starting at 7 p.m. until 9 a.m.

I-69 South right lane closure for paving between State Road 38 Exit 219 and State Road 13 Exit 214.

Sunday, Nov. 19 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

All lanes of I-69 North and I-69 South may experience rolling slowdowns of up to 20 minutes each as utility crews install an overhead line crossing north of Campus Parkway Exit 210 and Olio Road overpass.

Sunday, Nov. 19 starting at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

I-69 North left lane closure for paving between State Road 37 Exit 205 and Campus Parkway Exit 210.

I-69 South left lane closure for paving between State Road 38 Exit 219 and State Road 13 Exit 214.

Monday, Nov. 20 starting at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

I-69 North left lane closure for paving between State Road 13 Exit 214 and State Road 38 Exit 219.

Monday, Nov. 20 starting at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

I-69 South right lane closure for paving between State Road 38 Exit 219 and State Road 13 Exit 214.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 starting at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

I-69 North right lane closure for paving between State Road 13 Exit 214 and State Road 38 Exit 219.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 starting at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

I-69 South right lane closure for paving between State Road 38 Exit 219 and State Road 13 Exit 214.