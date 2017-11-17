× Indiana drivers face roller coaster of prices at the gas pump

WASHINGTON D.C. — As the Thanksgiving holiday looms, Hoosier drivers are experiencing a wide variety of prices at the gas pump according to AAA.

Indiana is one of four states to experience price swings of nearly 20 cents each way over the last two weeks.

AAA says there are many reasons for the prices swings including strong fall consumer gasoline demand that has carried over from October into November and that has chipped away at national gasoline inventory. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports total gasoline inventories dropped by 3.3 million bbl in their latest report.

“Compared to the first half of November last year, gas prices this November are on average 39-cents more expensive,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “However, while November gas prices have come in like a lion, AAA expects them to go out like a lamb.”

On the week, gas prices increased for the majority of states across the country. However, only four states are seeing double-digit fluctuations at the pump: Florida (+13 cents), Indiana (-13 cents), Alaska (+12 cents) and Ohio (-10 cents).