Police search home of Indianapolis councilman Jeff Miller after allegation of child molestation surfaces

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Authorities conducted a search at the home of Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller after reports of child molestation surfaced last month.

A police report filed with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) investigators on Oct. 20 included allegations of child molestation, involving a young girl.

According to court documents, police executed a search warrant for Miller’s downtown home on Oct. 21.

The warrant directed officers to search for handheld body massagers and massage tools or implements. They were also specifically searching for a massager described as a blue “blob” with a ribbon on the back for a hand as well as a wood massager that is arched with “spikey things that roll.”

The search warrant also told officers to take photos of the inside and outside of the detached garage and any vehicles belonging to Miller. Officers said in the document that photos were taken of a blue Toyota Prius.

Miller (R – District 16), was elected in 2011 to represent the near southeast, south and southwest sides of Indianapolis on the City-County Council. He was re-elected in 2015. His district includes Fountain Square, the Old Southside near Meridian, Mars Hill on the west side, IUPUI, UIndy and White River State Park.

The City-County Council is the chief legislative body for the City of Indianapolis.

At this time, Miller has not been formally charged with any crime.

IMPD confirmed to FOX59 child abuse detectives spoke to the councilman, who they said was the subject of an investigation.

FOX59 has reached out to Miller for comment.