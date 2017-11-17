Mother reacts after daughter strangled to death, 54 Hoosiers died last year from domestic abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 34-year-old Tasha Allen is dead after police say she was strangled to death during a domestic dispute. Investigators say this is the second deadly domestic dispute just this week in Indianapolis.

“I never…ever would have thought that would happen to my daughter,” said Tasha Allen’s mom Tina Spells.

According to a police report, officers found Allan suffering from cardiac arrest at her home on W. 35th St.

She was rushed to the hospital and later died. The coroner says Allen died of strangulation. Police believe 42-year-old Tarik Fields is responsible. He now faces a preliminary charge of murder.

“If you feel that you are being abused then you need to let it go. No woman should have to be abused at all,” said Spells.

This is the second deadly domestic case in Indianapolis this week. On Wednesday, a man shot and killed a woman in a car on Senate Avenue, that suspect is still on the run.

“Unfortunately it is not shocking to us. We have had situations where we have had three or four within a single week or a ten-day period,” said Karyn Burton of the Indiana commission against domestic violence.

The Indiana commission against domestic violence tells me at least 54 people died from domestic violence last year in the state of Indiana.

“We know that the number is at least 1.5 to 2 times more but there were a number of homicides where we were not able to directly link this homicide happened in domestic assault,” said Burton.

As the number of domestic violence cases continues to grow nationwide and family members, friends, and counselors want everyone to be aware of the signs and know there is a way out.

“Get help, call someone,” said Tina Spells.

Right now, Fields remains behind bars at the Marion County Jail.