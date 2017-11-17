RECIPE: Ruth’s Chris Sweet Potato Casserole

Ruth’s Chris Sweet Potato Casserole
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1 cup chopped nuts (pecans preferred)
- 1/3 stick butter, melted
Combine brown sugar, flour, nuts and butter in mixing bowl. Set aside.
Sweet Potato Mixture
- 3 cups mashed sweet potatoes
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 eggs, well beaten
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a medium-size casserole dish with nonstick spray.
- Combine sweet potatoes, sugar, salt, vanilla, eggs and butter in a large mixing bowl in the order listed. Beat thoroughly with a hand mixer to increase the fluffiness of the sweet potato mixture.
- Pour mixture into buttered baking dish.
- Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. (At this point, dish can be covered and refrigerated.)
- Sprinkle the surface of the sweet potato mixture evenly with the crust mixture and return to oven for 10 minutes. Allow to set at least 30 minutes before serving.
The brown sugar and pecan crust should be slightly browned and crunchy.