Sherman at the Warren Holiday TreeFest

You'll find entertainment and dozens of decorated Christmas trees at the 29th Annual Warren Holiday TreeFest.
The event sponsored by the Warren Arts & Education Foundation Inc. runs from Friday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 21. This year's theme is "Christmas Memories."
Here are the hours:
- Nov. 17, Nov. 20, and Nov. 21: 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Nov 18: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Nov. 19: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students and seniors 65 and older. Children 5 and under get in free.