Sherman at the Warren Holiday TreeFest

You'll find entertainment and dozens of decorated Christmas trees at the 29th Annual Warren Holiday TreeFest.

The event sponsored by the Warren Arts & Education Foundation Inc. runs from Friday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 21. This year's theme is "Christmas Memories."

Here are the hours:

Nov. 17, Nov. 20, and Nov. 21: 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov 18: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students and seniors 65 and older. Children 5 and under get in free.

