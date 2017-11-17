Stolen car involved in chase crashes into tree after driver ditches vehicle, runs away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are searching for a suspect after an early morning chase ended in a crash on the city's west side early Friday.

Officers said the pursuit started around 2 a.m., when a car was reported stolen. Officers found the vehicle and tried to stop it near Oliver Avenue and Belmont Avenue.

However, the driver kept going and even let someone out of the car. That person tried to get away, but police caught him. He was carrying a sawed-off shotgun, police said.

The driver kept going toward Cole Street and Minnesota Street. At one point, the driver jumped out of the stolen car as it was moving and ran off. The car crashed into a tree at a low speed, police said.

Police found a woman hiding in the backseat of the vehicle and detained her. They set up a perimeter to look for the driver but ended the active search around 3 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.