× Thieves steal scooter from double amputee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Edinburgh man said he lost his freedom when thieves stole his scooter.

Lee Wood rode a used blue Tao Tao scooter to get to work every day. He said he couldn’t keep it inside his second story apartment, so he chained it to a tree and placed a blue tarp over it, hiding it within a tree line.

It went untouched for about a month, until he woke up one morning and it was gone.

“It definitely was my work horse. It got me around. It made life more easier and simpler,” he said. “It was pretty devastating.”

Devastating, because Wood is a double amputee.

“I was born with a disease called Sacral Agenesis,” he explained.

Wood underwent several surgeries in his childhood for his Clubfeet, but eventually they were amputated. Now, the 41-year-old walks on prosthetic legs.

“Pain comes and goes,” he said as he walked across the yard.

Wood bought the scooter a year ago from friends for $400. He said he’d just put another $300 into it to fix it up.

“I plan on getting another one. It just takes time. Save my money.”

He didn’t ask for donations, but the Edinburgh Fire Department is stepping by offering to collect any donations that do come in on his behalf. Donors should ask for Chief Allen Smith.

Until then, he’s hitching rides with friends or pedaling his bike. Sometimes he carries laundry or groceries, making his loss all the more painful.

“I wasn’t raised to steal from people, you know. If you want something, go get a job and work hard for it,” he said. “It’s unfortunate.”

If you have any information about Wood’s scooter, contact the Edinburgh Police Department at (812) 526-2636.