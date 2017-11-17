Tired of cooking Thanksgiving dinner each year? Try one of these local restaurants instead
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You don’t have to spend all day working in the kitchen to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal. There are plenty of local restaurants serving turkey dinners with all of the fixings for the holiday.
Their Thanksgiving Day buffet is $49 adults, $25 children 6 – 12 (plus tax); complimentary for children 5 and under. Seating is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thanksgiving Day Brunch will be available on Thursday, November 24th between the hours of 11:00am and 3:00pm. Cost is $37 for adults and $18 for children 12 and younger.
The cost for Thanksgiving dinner is $39 for adults and $15 for children.
They will serve a three-course Thanksgiving dinner from noon to close. The price is $39.95 for adults and $12.95 for children 12 and under.
Weber Grill will serve a Thanksgiving feast. The price is $29.95 for adults and $10.95 for children 10 and under.
A Thanksgiving Prix Fixe menu includes a shared table appetizer; lobster bisque or salad; turkey with cranberry, orange and cinnamon sauce and stuffing; various sides and a choice of pumpkin cheesecake or carrot cake for dessert. It opens at 11 a.m.
The restaurant will serve a special Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are offering regular dinner pricing for the Thanksgiving feast; children 6 and under are free, and children 7 to 12 are half price.
They will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal that you can either dine in, carry out, or have catered. Dining in starts at 11 a.m. The price is $20 per person.
The restaurant is open for Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Adult entrees start at $26.
The Mooresville restaurant has been a favorite spot for Thanksgiving for many years. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They will serve a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The price is $24.95 for adults and $9.95 for kids 5 to 10. Children 4 and under eat free. Reserve a table by calling 317- 569-3663.
They are offering a 4-course dine-in meal or carry out.
They are offering a roasted turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day as well as their regular dinner menu.
Treat your family to a steak dinner for Thanksgiving at Morton’s Steakhouse.
$39 Prix-Fixe Holiday Feast featuring Roasted Turkey and Sweet Potato Casserole, or make a selection from their menu.
They are offering a Thanksgiving Day roast turkey feast for $29. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thanksgiving Brazilian style! They will be serving Thanksgiving selections that include baked, fried and grilled turkey, candied yams, seasoned stuffing and more in addition to the full churrasco. Cost is $29.95 per person. Children 7 to 12 are $11.95 and 7 and under are free.