Tired of cooking Thanksgiving dinner each year? Try one of these local restaurants instead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You don’t have to spend all day working in the kitchen to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal. There are plenty of local restaurants serving turkey dinners with all of the fixings for the holiday.

Omni Hotels

Their Thanksgiving Day buffet is $49 adults, $25 children 6 – 12 (plus tax); complimentary for children 5 and under. Seating is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Market Table at The Alexander

Thanksgiving Day Brunch will be available on Thursday, November 24th between the hours of 11:00am and 3:00pm. Cost is $37 for adults and $18 for children 12 and younger.

The Capital Grille

The cost for Thanksgiving dinner is $39 for adults and $15 for children.

Ruth’s Chris

They will serve a three-course Thanksgiving dinner from noon to close. The price is $39.95 for adults and $12.95 for children 12 and under.

Weber Grill

Weber Grill will serve a Thanksgiving feast. The price is $29.95 for adults and $10.95 for children 10 and under.

Fleming’s

A Thanksgiving Prix Fixe menu includes a shared table appetizer; lobster bisque or salad; turkey with cranberry, orange and cinnamon sauce and stuffing; various sides and a choice of pumpkin cheesecake or carrot cake for dessert. It opens at 11 a.m.

Fogo de Chao

The restaurant will serve a special Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are offering regular dinner pricing for the Thanksgiving feast; children 6 and under are free, and children 7 to 12 are half price.

Buca di Beppo

They will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal that you can either dine in, carry out, or have catered. Dining in starts at 11 a.m. The price is $20 per person.

Seasons 52

The restaurant is open for Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Adult entrees start at $26.

Gray Brothers Cafeteria

The Mooresville restaurant has been a favorite spot for Thanksgiving for many years. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Claddagh Irish Pub

They will serve a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The price is $24.95 for adults and $9.95 for kids 5 to 10. Children 4 and under eat free. Reserve a table by calling 317- 569-3663.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

They are offering a 4-course dine-in meal or carry out.

McCormick & Schmick’s

They are offering a roasted turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day as well as their regular dinner menu.

Morton’s Steakhouse

Treat your family to a steak dinner for Thanksgiving at Morton’s Steakhouse.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

$39 Prix-Fixe Holiday Feast featuring Roasted Turkey and Sweet Potato Casserole, or make a selection from their menu.

Ted’s Montana Grill

They are offering a Thanksgiving Day roast turkey feast for $29. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tucano’s Brazilian Grill

Thanksgiving Brazilian style! They will be serving Thanksgiving selections that include baked, fried and grilled turkey, candied yams, seasoned stuffing and more in addition to the full churrasco. Cost is $29.95 per person. Children 7 to 12 are $11.95 and 7 and under are free.